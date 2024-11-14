Victory Metals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking an important step in their capital market activities. This move is likely to attract attention from investors eager to engage with the company’s growth prospects. As interest in the stock market continues to build, such developments are crucial for investors keeping an eye on emerging opportunities.

