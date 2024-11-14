News & Insights

Victory Metals Gains Support at Annual Meeting

November 14, 2024

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The company is making strides in the exploration and development of heavy rare earth elements in Western Australia, with promising discoveries of critical magnet metals.

