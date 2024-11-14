Victory Metals Gains Support at Annual Meeting

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The company is making strides in the exploration and development of heavy rare earth elements in Western Australia, with promising discoveries of critical magnet metals.

For further insights into AU:VTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.