Victory Capital's (VCTR) January AUM Falls Sequentially to $176.8B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $176.8 billion for January 2022. The results reflect a 3.7% fall from $183.66 billion reported on Dec 31, 2021.

At the end of January, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.8% from the December reading to $29.12 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM dropped 7.3% sequentially to $14.62 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM slid 3.5% from the December tally to $15.49 billion in January, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.2 decreased 7.8%, sequentially.

Victory Capital recorded $58.31 billion in Solutions, down 3.4% from $60.36 billion reported in December. The Fixed Income AUM came in at $34.59 billion, down 1.6% from the prior month’s reported figure. Nonetheless, alternative investment assets increased 19.9% to $3.05 billion on a sequential basis.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the days to come.

The stock's decline of 2.2% has been narrower than the industry's fall of 11.9% in the past six months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported a preliminary AUM of $1.58 trillion as of Jan 31, 2022, reflecting a 6.5% decrease from the prior month’s $1.69 trillion.

TROW’s client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, aggregated $2.2 billion in January 2022.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,521.8 billion represented a decline of 3.6% from the previous month’s level.

Franklin's AUM was affected by the negative impacts of markets, while long-term net flows were flat.

Invesco IVZ announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. IVZ's month-end AUM of $1,550.9 billion represented a decline of 3.7% from the previous month’s reading.

Invesco's AUM was affected by unfavorable market returns, inducing a decrease of $61 billion. Invesco's AUM declined $2.1 billion As a result of foreign exchange rate movements.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.