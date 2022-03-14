Victory Capital's (VCTR) February AUM Down Sequentially to $176B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $176 billion for February 2022. The results reflect a marginal fall from $176.8 billion reported on Jan 31, 2022.

At the end of last month, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 3.2% from the January 2022 reading to $30.03 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM fell 3.6% sequentially to $14.09 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM slid 2.1% from the January tally to $15.17 billion in January, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $18.66 billion increased marginally from the sequential level.

Victory Capital recorded $57.31 billion in Solutions, down 1.7% from $58.31 billion reported in January. The Fixed Income AUM came in at $34.08 billion, down 1.5% from the prior month’s reported figure. Nonetheless, alternative investment assets increased 16.2% to $3.55 billion on a sequential basis.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the days to come.

The stock's decline of 8.8% has been narrower than the industry's fall of 21.1% in the past six months.



Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,486.9 billion for February 2022, dipping 2.3% from $1,521.8 billion recorded as of Jan 31, 2022.

Last month's decline in BEN’s AUM was primarily due to the negative impacts of markets and long-term net flows.

Invesco IVZ announced a preliminary AUM for February 2022. IVZ’s AUM of $1,531.4 billion for the month was down 1.3% from the previous month-end’s reading.

Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $3.4 billion and money market net inflows of $3.6 billion.

