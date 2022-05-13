Victory Capital's (VCTR) April AUM Falls Sequentially to $166B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $166 billion for April 2022. The results reflect a 6.8% fall from $178.1 billion reported as of Mar 31, 2022. This was primarily due to a decline in all asset classes other than alternative investments.

At the end of April, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.7% from the March reading to $29.1 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM dropped 9.6% sequentially to $13.2 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM slid 7.5% from the March reading to $14.5 billion in April, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.3 decreased 11.9% sequentially.

Victory Capital recorded $54.2 billion in Solutions, down 7.6% from $58.6 billion reported in March. Fixed Income AUM was $31.1 billion, down 6% from the prior month’s figure. Nonetheless, alternative investment assets increased 13.8% to $4.6 billion on a sequential basis.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the days to come.Yet, unfavorable market performance remains a drag.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for April 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,455.8 billion marked a 1.5% decline from the previous month’s figure.

Franklin's AUM was affected by the negative impacts of the markets and long-term net outflows. This was partly offset by the acquisition of Lexington Partners.

Cohen & Steers CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $98 billion as of Apr 30, 2022, which suggests a decline of 4% from the prior month’s level. Market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $188 million were partially offset by net inflows of $3 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $38.9 billion at the end of April, down 5.1% from the March-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $22.5 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

