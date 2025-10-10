Victory Capital's September AUM Climbs 2.3% on Market Strength

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $310.6 billion for September 2025. This reflected a 2.3% increase from Aug. 31, 2025.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid-cap equity AUM decreased marginally from the August level to $31.9 billion. The U.S. small-cap equity AUM of $12.7 billion also declined 1.6% sequentially. Nevertheless, global/non-U.S. equity AUM increased 8.6% to $28.9 billion. The U.S. large-cap equity AUM increased 1.9% to $63.1 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $86.9 billion in Solutions, up 4.1% from August 2025. The alternative investments asset balance decreased slightly on a sequential basis to $3 billion. Fixed-income AUM totaled $80.4 billion, representing a marginal increase from August 2025.

Further, money market/short-term assets declined nearly 1% from August 2025 to $3.6 billion.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, combined with the effectiveness of its distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

Over the past six months, VCTR shares have gained 22.5%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 17.9%.



Victory Capital currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.66 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2025, which increased nearly 1% from the prior month.

The increase in the BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $11 billion, inclusive of $13 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ released its preliminary AUM for September 2025. The company’s AUM of $2,124.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, increased 2.9% from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was impacted by favorable market returns, resulting in a $49-billion increase in the metric. However, FX decreased the AUM balance by $0.3 billion.

