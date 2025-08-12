Victory Capital's July AUM Edges Up to $299.8B on Equity Gains

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $299.8 billion for July 2025. This reflected a marginal increase from June 30, 2025.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid-cap equity AUM increased 1% from the June level to $31.9 billion. The U.S. small-cap equity AUM of $12.6 billion declined 4.4% sequentially. The global/non-U.S. equity AUM rose slightly to $25.8 billion. The U.S. large-cap equity AUM increased marginally to $62.3 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $80.8 billion in Solutions, up 1.1% from June 2025. The alternative investments asset balance increased slightly on a sequential basis to $2.9 billion. Fixed-income AUM totaled $79.7 billion, representing a marginal decrease from June 2025.

Further, money market/short-term assets rose 2.3% from June 2025 to $3.7 billion.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, combined with the effectiveness of its distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.62 trillion as of July 31, 2025, which increased slightly from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and flat preliminary long-term net inflows, inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Invesco IVZ also released its preliminary AUM for July 2025. The company’s AUM of $2,024.5 billion as of July 31, 2025, increased 1.2% from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was impacted by favorable market returns, resulting in a $22 billion increase in the metric. However, FX decreased the AUM balance by $8.5 billion.

