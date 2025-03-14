Victory Capital's February AUM Decreases 0.6% Sequentially to $175.5B

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $175.5 billion for February 2025. This reflected a 0.6% decline from $176.5 billion as of Jan. 31, 2024.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid cap equity AUM decreased 2.9% from the January level to $30.4 billion. The U.S. small Cap equity AUM of $14.2 billion dipped 5.3%. The global/non-U.S. equity AUM rose 5.8% to $20.6 billion. The U.S. large cap equity AUM decreased 3.7% to $13.9 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $65.5 billion in Solutions, up 0.1% from January 2025. The alternative investments asset balance declined 2.6% on a sequential basis to $2.9 billion. Fixed-income AUM was $24.4 billion, which increased marginally from the prior month.

Nonetheless, money market/short-term assets rose 1.9% from January 2025 to $3.4 billion.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, as well as the effectiveness of the distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management of $1.58 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2025. This reflected a marginal decrease from the prior month.

The decline in the BEN's AUM balance was due to the impacts of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows of $10 billion, including the previously disclosed $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced assets under management for February 2025. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $805 billion reflects a marginal decrease from the end of January 2025.

At the end of February, AB’s Equity AUM declined 2.6% sequentially to $333 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up marginally to $169 billion. Fixed-Income AUM of $303 billion was up 1.3% from the end of January 2025.

