Victory Capital's August AUM Climbs 1.3% to $303.7B on Equity Gains

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $303.7 billion for August 2025. This reflected a 1.3% increase from July 31, 2025.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid-cap equity AUM increased marginally from the July level to $32.1 billion. The U.S. small-cap equity AUM of $12.9 billion rose 2.8% sequentially. The global/non-U.S. equity AUM increased 3.5% to $26.6 billion. The U.S. large-cap equity AUM decreased marginally to $61.9 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $83.5 billion in Solutions, up 3.2% from July 2025. The alternative investments asset balance increased nearly 1% on a sequential basis to $3 billion. Fixed-income AUM totaled $79.9 billion, representing a marginal increase from July 2025.

Further, money market/short-term assets declined marginally from July 2025 to $3.6 billion.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, combined with the effectiveness of its distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

VCTR's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, VCTR shares have gained 19.9%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 13.9%.



Victory Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2025, which increased 1.7% from the prior month.

The increase in the AUM balance of BEN was due to the positive impact of markets, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $3 billion, including the funding of a $6 billion fixed income mandate. The figure also reflects $7 billion in long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days.

The shares of TROW have risen 13.3% in the past six months.

