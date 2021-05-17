Victory Capital (VCTR) Up 5% as April AUM Rises Sequentially

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings VCTR rallied 5.1% post announcement of assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $157.1 billion for April 2021. The results reflect a 1.8% rise from $154.3 billion reported on Mar 31, 2021.

At the end of April, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased nearly 5% from March to $30.6 billion. U.S. Small Cap Equity of $20.9 billion rose 3.1%. Further, U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM and Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 4.6% and 5.7%, respectively, from the previous month to $15.1 billion and $15.5 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $35.7 billion in Solutions, up 1% from $35.4 billion reported in March. Other assets increased 15.5% to $394 million on a sequential basis. However, Fixed Income assets were $35.7 billion, which declined 2.9%.

Sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform might keep supporting its performance.

Shares of the company have gained 49.6% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 33% rally.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

T. Rowe Price Group TROW reported preliminary AUM of $1.59 trillion as of Apr 30, 2021. This reflects a 4.9% increase from $1.52 trillion reported in March 2021.

Virtus Investment Partners VRTS recorded improvement in preliminary AUM balance for April 2021 on favorable markets. The total AUM of $176.2 billion reflects a 4.4% increase from $168.9 billion recorded on Mar 31, 2021.

Franklin Resources BEN has reported preliminary AUM balance of $1529.3 billion for April 2021. This reflects 2% growth from $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021.

