Victory Capital (VCTR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $201.15 million, representing a decrease of 0.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Victory Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Investment management fees' stands at $157.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' to reach $43.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending Assets Under Management' at $161.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $152.95 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' should come in at $15.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' will likely reach $55.82 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.51 billion.

Analysts expect 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' to come in at $11.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' of $29.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.89 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' reaching $14.98 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.10 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' will reach $3.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.66 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' should arrive at $3.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.30 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending assets under management - Fixed Income' will reach $23.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.35 billion.



Over the past month, Victory Capital shares have recorded returns of +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VCTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

