Victory Capital (VCTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) reported $209.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.49 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ending Assets Under Management : $153.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.10 billion.

: $153.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.10 billion. Ending assets under management - Fixed Income : $23.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.28 billion.

: $23.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.28 billion. Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity : $14.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.96 billion.

: $14.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.96 billion. Ending assets under management - Solutions : $54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.35 billion.

: $54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.35 billion. Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity : $11.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.77 billion.

: $11.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.77 billion. Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity : $28.24 billion compared to the $28.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $28.24 billion compared to the $28.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity : $14.65 billion versus $14.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $14.65 billion versus $14.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term : $3.21 billion compared to the $3.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.21 billion compared to the $3.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments : $3.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.21 billion.

: $3.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.21 billion. Total Net client cash flows : -$1.72 billion versus -$1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$1.72 billion versus -$1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Investment management fees : $163.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $162.06 million.

: $163.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $162.06 million. Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $45.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.78 million.

Shares of Victory Capital have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.