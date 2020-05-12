Victory Capital (VCTR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. Also, it compared favorably with 35 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from a rise in assets under management (AUM). However, a decline in revenues and higher expenses were undermining factors. Also, net outflows were major headwinds.
Net income attributable to Victory Capital totaled $57.2 million or 77 cents per share compared with $14.5 million or 20 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues Increase, Expenses Escalate
Total revenues rose significantly year over year to $204.4 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.5 million. The rise was primarily attributed to higher average AUM and reported average fee rate.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $91.5 million, up from $33.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses increased 74% to $113.8 million. Increase in almost all the components, except for acquisition-related costs, led to the rise.
As of Mar 31, 2020, total AUM was $123.8 billion, up from $58.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net outflows of $2.9 billion slightly affected AUM.
Capital & Liquidity Position Decent
As of Mar 31, 2020, Victory Capital had $37.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, almost stable with that reported on Dec 31, 2019. Notably, the company had $888.6 million of debt, down 3.8% from the Dec 31, 2019 level.
Shareholders’ equity as of Mar 31, 2020, was $581.1 million, up from $537.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Our Take
Victory Capital’s first-quarter results reflect benefits from the acquisition of the USAA Asset Management Company, which closed on Jul 1, 2019. It is well-positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships and global distribution capability along with a diverse product mix.
Nevertheless, muted revenue growth, owing to significant market volatility, remains a major concern. Also, consistently rising cost base might hamper bottom-line expansion.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s WDR first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 32 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Also, the bottom line declined 24% year over year. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG first-quarter 2020 economic earnings of $3.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. However, the bottom line declined 3.1% year over year. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW has reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.87, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The reported figure was in line with the year-ago quarter. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
