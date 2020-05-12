Victory Capital (VCTR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. Also, it compared favorably with 35 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in assets under management (AUM). However, a decline in revenues and higher expenses were undermining factors. Also, net outflows were major headwinds.

Net income attributable to Victory Capital totaled $57.2 million or 77 cents per share compared with $14.5 million or 20 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Increase, Expenses Escalate

Total revenues rose significantly year over year to $204.4 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.5 million. The rise was primarily attributed to higher average AUM and reported average fee rate.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $91.5 million, up from $33.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 74% to $113.8 million. Increase in almost all the components, except for acquisition-related costs, led to the rise.

As of Mar 31, 2020, total AUM was $123.8 billion, up from $58.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net outflows of $2.9 billion slightly affected AUM.

Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of Mar 31, 2020, Victory Capital had $37.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, almost stable with that reported on Dec 31, 2019. Notably, the company had $888.6 million of debt, down 3.8% from the Dec 31, 2019 level.

Shareholders’ equity as of Mar 31, 2020, was $581.1 million, up from $537.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Our Take

Victory Capital’s first-quarter results reflect benefits from the acquisition of the USAA Asset Management Company, which closed on Jul 1, 2019. It is well-positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships and global distribution capability along with a diverse product mix.

Nevertheless, muted revenue growth, owing to significant market volatility, remains a major concern. Also, consistently rising cost base might hamper bottom-line expansion.



