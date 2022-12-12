Victory Capital (VCTR) November AUM Up Sequentially to $161.5B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $161.5 billion for November 2022. The results reflect a 4.4% rise from $154.7 billion reported as of Oct 31, 2022.



At the end of November, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 5.8% from the October level to $30 billion and the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.1 billion was up 3.8%. Also, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM jumped 10.4% to $14.6 billion. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 3.8% sequentially to $11.8 billion.



Victory Capital recorded $54.3 billion in Solutions, up 5.8% from $51.3 billion reported in October 2022. Fixed Income AUM was $27 billion, increasing 1.3% from the prior month’s figure. Also, Money Market/Short Term assets rose marginally to $3.3 billion. Nonetheless, Alternative investment assets plunged 12.6% on a sequential basis to $4.4 billion.



The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the coming days. Also, favorable market performance is a tailwind.



Shares of VCTR have lost 18.6% over the past 12 months compared with the industry's decline of 20.1%.





Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Among other asset managers, Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $84.2 billion as of Nov 30, 2022. This reflects an increase of 5.3% from the prior-month level.



Market appreciation of $4.6 billion supported the rise in CNS’ AUM, partially offset by net outflows of $252 million and distributions of $177 million.



Additionally, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for November in the coming days. At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while T. Rowe Price has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

