Stocks

Victory Capital (VCTR) May AUM Rises Sequentially to $166.9B

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.9 billion for May 2022. The results reflect a 0.5% rise from $166 billion reported as of Apr 30, 2022.

At the end of May, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 0.4% from the April reading to $29.2 billion and the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.2 was up marginally. Also, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 1.5% to $14.7 billion. On the other hand, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM fell 1.5% sequentially to $13 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $54.7 billion in Solutions, up 0.9% from $54.2 billion reported in April. Alternative investment assets jumped 16.8% to $5.4 billion on a sequential basis. Also, Money Market/Short Term assets rose 0.9% to 3.1 billion. Nonetheless, Fixed Income AUM was $30.6 billion, down 1.6% from the prior month’s figure.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the coming days. Yet, unfavorable market performance remains a drag.

Shares of VCTR have lost 18.8% over the past three months compared with the industry's fall of 9.2%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for May 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,445.9 billion marked a 0.6% decline from the previous month’s tally.

Franklin's AUM was affected by the long-term net outflows, partially offset by the positive impact of markets.

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, which reflects a decline of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $3 billion, distributions of $183 million and net outflows of $510 million led to the fall.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $37.1 billion at the end of May, down 4.6% from the April-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $21.6 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEN CNS VCTR

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular