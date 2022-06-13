Victory Capital (VCTR) May AUM Rises Sequentially to $166.9B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.9 billion for May 2022. The results reflect a 0.5% rise from $166 billion reported as of Apr 30, 2022.



At the end of May, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 0.4% from the April reading to $29.2 billion and the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $16.2 was up marginally. Also, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was up 1.5% to $14.7 billion. On the other hand, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM fell 1.5% sequentially to $13 billion.



Victory Capital recorded $54.7 billion in Solutions, up 0.9% from $54.2 billion reported in April. Alternative investment assets jumped 16.8% to $5.4 billion on a sequential basis. Also, Money Market/Short Term assets rose 0.9% to 3.1 billion. Nonetheless, Fixed Income AUM was $30.6 billion, down 1.6% from the prior month’s figure.



The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the coming days. Yet, unfavorable market performance remains a drag.



Shares of VCTR have lost 18.8% over the past three months compared with the industry's fall of 9.2%.



Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for May 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,445.9 billion marked a 0.6% decline from the previous month’s tally.



Franklin's AUM was affected by the long-term net outflows, partially offset by the positive impact of markets.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, which reflects a decline of 3.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $3 billion, distributions of $183 million and net outflows of $510 million led to the fall.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $37.1 billion at the end of May, down 4.6% from the April-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $21.6 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

