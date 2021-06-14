Victory Capital (VCTR) May AUM Rises Sequentially to $160.9B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $160.9 billion for May 2021. The results reflect a 2.4% rise from the $157.1 billion reported on Apr 31, 2021.

At the end of May, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased marginally from April to $30.7 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity of $20.6 billion edged down 1.1%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM fell marginally from the previous month to $14.9 billion, while Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 3.1% from April to nearly $16 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $39 billion in Solutions, up 9.3% from the $35.7 billion reported in April. Other assets increased 9.6% to $432 million on a sequential basis. Fixed Income assets were approximately $36 billion, increasing partially from the month-ago figure.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform will likely keep supporting its performance.

Shares of the company have gained 33.9% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 25.4% rally.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM balance of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, up 1% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $760 billion and market appreciation of $815 million were partly offset by distributions of $201 million.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ announced preliminary May-end AUM balance of $1,505.1 billion, up 3.2% from the previous-month end. Positive market returns aided this upswing, boosting the AUM by $10 billion.

Franklin Resources BEN registered preliminary AUM balance of $1543.5 billion for May. This reflected 1% growth from the $1529.3 billion recorded as of Apr 30, 2021.

