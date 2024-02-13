Victory Capital (VCTR) January AUM Declines 1% to $165.5B

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $165.5 billion for January 2024. This reflected a 1% decline from $166.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of January, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM was down 2% from the December level to nearly $30 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.2 billion decreased 4.4%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM dipped 1.7% to $16.5 billion. Nonetheless, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 1.3% to $12.8 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $59.9 billion in Solutions, up 1% from December 2023. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose 1% from December 2023 to $3.3 billion. The Alternative Investment asset balance grew marginally on a sequential basis to $3.4 billion. However, Fixed Income AUM was $24.3 billion, which declined marginally from the prior month.

Sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the near term.

Shares of VCTR have gained 16.5% over the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 21.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $79.3 billion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.6% from the prior month's level.

The decrease was due to a net outflow of $1.5 billion, a market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported preliminary month-end AUM of $1.60 trillion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 9.6% from the prior-month level.

The increase was driven by the acquisition of Putnam Investments (closed on Jan 1). This was partly offset by modest long-term net outflows.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.