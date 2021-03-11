Victory Capital (VCTR) February AUM Up on Higher Equity Assets

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR announced assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $150.6 billion for February 2021. The results reflect a 3% rise from $146.2 billion reported on Jan 31, 2021.

At the end of February, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased nearly 7.7% from January to $27.9 billion. U.S. Small Cap Equity of $19.6 billion rose 8%. Further, U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM and Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively, from the previous month to $14.2 billion and $14.3 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $34.2 billion in Solutions, up 1.1% from $33.8 billion reported in January. Other assets increased 22.1% to $326 million on a sequential basis. Also, Fixed Income assets were $36.7 billion, which declined marginally.

Sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform might keep supporting its performance.

Shares of the company have gained 49.6% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 33% rally.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM balance of $83.1 billion as of Feb 28, 2021, which reflects an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion were partially offset by distributions of $202 million.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1391.5 billion, up 1.8% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $13 billion.

Franklin Resources BEN recorded preliminary AUM balance of $1500.5 billion for February 2021. This reflects marginal growth from $1494.4 billion recorded as of Jan 31, 2021. The improvement in AUM balance mainly reflects benefits from market appreciation and long-term net inflows.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Get Free Report



Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.