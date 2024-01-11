Victory Capital (VCTR) December AUM Increases 4.4% to $166.6B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.6 billion for December 2023. This reflected a 4.4% rise from the $159.6 billion reported as of Nov 30, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of December, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 5.3% from the November level to $30.6 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.96 billion grew 9.4%. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 3.6% to $12.64 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.9% to $16.77 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $59.59 billion in Solutions, up 4.5% from November 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $24.36 billion, which increased 1.5% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance inched up 1.9% on a sequential basis to $3.43 billion. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose marginally from November 2023 to $3.27 billion.

Sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the near term.

Shares of VCTR have gained 7.2% over the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 19.1%.



Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $83.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. This reflected a rise of 5.6% from the prior month's level.

The improvement was driven by a positive net inflow of $61 million and a market appreciation of $4.8 billion. These were partially offset by distributions of $408 million.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS recorded a sequential rise of 4.1% in its preliminary AUM balance for December 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $172.3 billion, which reflected a rise from $165.5 billion as of Nov 30, 2023.

VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.

