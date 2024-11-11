Victory Capital price target raised to $71 from $69 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etienne Ricard raised the firm’s price target on Victory Capital (VCTR) to $71 from $69 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s 2025 outlook appears rich in catalysts on the back of improving net flows, Amundi revenue synergies, “an extremely constructive” M&A environment, potential for resuming buybacks and reduced private equity ownership overhang, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VCTR:
- Victory Capital price target raised to $64 from $60 at Morgan Stanley
- Victory Capital price target raised to $69 from $59 at Barclays
- Victory Capital’s Record Third-Quarter Earnings Shine
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Victory Capital reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.35, consensus $1.30
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.