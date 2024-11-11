Victory Capital price target raised to $71 from $69 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etienne Ricard raised the firm’s price target on Victory Capital (VCTR) to $71 from $69 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s 2025 outlook appears rich in catalysts on the back of improving net flows, Amundi revenue synergies, “an extremely constructive” M&A environment, potential for resuming buybacks and reduced private equity ownership overhang, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

