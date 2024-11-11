News & Insights

Victory Capital price target raised to $69 from $59 at Barclays

November 11, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised the firm’s price target on Victory Capital (VCTR) to $69 from $59 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says that while net outflows persisted, management noted several large, not-yet funded mandates to come in Q4 and early fiscal 2025, while the the Amundi transaction is still expected to close in Q1 of next year.

