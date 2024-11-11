Victory Capital price target raised to $64 from $60 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Victory Capital (VCTR) to $64 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm’s FY25 adjusted EPS estimate is increased 8.2% to $6.05 on better management fees, partially offset by elevated comp, while its FY26 adjusted EPS view is being increased by 7.2% to $6.87 on “the same dynamics,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

