Victory Capital Management Increases Position in Verint Systems (VRNT)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.43MM shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT). This represents 6.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 3.63MM shares and 5.53% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.87% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.04% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verint Systems is $48.58. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.04% from its latest reported closing price of $37.07.

The projected annual revenue for Verint Systems is $919MM, an increase of 2.08%. The projected annual EPS is $2.55.

Fund Sentiment

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verint Systems. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRNT is 0.2303%, a decrease of 8.8160%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 77,905K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 5,703,664 shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203,514 shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 3,598,209 shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587,810 shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 2.76% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,734,441 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096,564 shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,475,476 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196,770 shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,280,199 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411,152 shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Verint Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verint® is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions.

