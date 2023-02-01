Victory Capital Management Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.70MM shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB). This represents 6.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 30, 2020 they reported 4.29MM shares and 4.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.59% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prosperity Bancshares is $79.34. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from its latest reported closing price of $75.86.

The projected annual revenue for Prosperity Bancshares is $1,365MM, an increase of 18.66%. The projected annual EPS is $6.40, an increase of 11.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PB is 0.3039%, an increase of 0.7031%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 95,572K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,365,402 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984,993 shares, representing a decrease of 18.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 15.80% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,308,200 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049,800 shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,059,072 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213,953 shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,886,710 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942,455 shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 1.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,665,445 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642,744 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Prosperity Bancshares Declares $0.55 Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $75.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Prosperity Bancshares Background Information

As of June 30, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $22.4 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of financial services including Online & Mobile Banking, Investment Services, Small Business (SBA) and Commercial Loans, Mortgage Services, Retail Brokerage Services, Cash Management, as well as traditional consumer services.

