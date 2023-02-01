Victory Capital Management Increases Position in ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN). This represents 6.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 2.55MM shares and 4.69% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.02% and an increase in total ownership of 1.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.04% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $83.64. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.04% from its latest reported closing price of $87.16.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is $18,793MM, a decrease of 5.22%. The projected annual EPS is $7.44, an increase of 3.97%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MAN is 0.1548%, a decrease of 7.1462%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 62,543K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,332,698 shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,343,310 shares, representing a decrease of 18.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 24.78% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,722,832 shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,730,000 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,727,397 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713,170 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,534,486 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552,128 shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 12.75% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Declares $1.36 Dividend

ManpowerGroup said on May 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.36 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022 received the payment on June 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.26 per share.

At the current share price of $87.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.62%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 4.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

