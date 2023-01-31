Victory Capital Management Increases Position in AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.27MM shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO). This represents 10.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 5.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 92.82% and an increase in total ownership of 5.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.89% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AngioDynamics is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 88.89% from its latest reported closing price of $12.96.

The projected annual revenue for AngioDynamics is $349MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngioDynamics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ANGO is 0.1055%, a decrease of 6.4426%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 44,605K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,866,119 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708,450 shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 13.56% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,085,000 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,872,236 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,600,000 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,000 shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,387,568 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,992 shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGO by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Angiodynamic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

