Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in Renasant (RNST)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.48MM shares of Renasant Corp. (RNST). This represents 2.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 4.21MM shares and 7.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 64.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.39% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is $42.58. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.39% from its latest reported closing price of $38.23.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is $718MM, an increase of 18.27%. The projected annual EPS is $3.54, an increase of 19.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RNST is 0.1347%, an increase of 23.6000%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 51,952K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,826,536 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,729,114 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,762,647 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852,039 shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 11.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,565,359 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581,215 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,397,255 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394,774 shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 50.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,349,017 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329,203 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Renasant Declares $0.22 Dividend

Renasant said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $38.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.