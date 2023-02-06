Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in Panacea Acquisition II (PANA)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Class A (PANA). This represents 3.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.97MM shares and 5.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panacea Acquisition II. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PANA is 1.1285%, an increase of 323.9195%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 17,443K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,498,605 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225,172 shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANA by 9.20% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,480,000 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 1,385,250 shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 950,000 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rit Capital Partners holds 900,000 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

