Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC). This represents 0.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 2.30MM shares and 5.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.19% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 145.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.72.

The projected annual revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.29.

Fund Sentiment

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 42.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORIC is 0.1553%, an increase of 39.3087%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 34,722K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Column Group holds 3,568,181 shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,418,068 shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,106,968 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,087,568 shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,902,643 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262,464 shares, representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 17.54% over the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Background Information

ORIC Pharmaceuticalsis a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC's other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California.

