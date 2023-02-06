Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in Manitowoc (MTW)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW). This represents 0.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 5.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.61% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manitowoc is $11.62. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.61% from its latest reported closing price of $14.10.

The projected annual revenue for Manitowoc is $1,946MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52, an increase of 8.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitowoc. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTW is 0.0821%, a decrease of 15.2424%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 32,654K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Front Street Capital Management holds 2,484,277 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411,636 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,322,650 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422,527 shares, representing an increase of 68.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 119.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,204,352 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210,026 shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 22.18% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,185,000 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,000 shares, representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 27.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082,604 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964,116 shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Manitowoc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ('Manitowoc') was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets, and its 2019 net sales were approximately $1.83 billion. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

