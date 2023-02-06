Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.03MM shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX). This represents 0.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.67MM shares and 7.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.23% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group is $8.96. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.23% from its latest reported closing price of $7.71.

The projected annual revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group is $1,088MM, an increase of 44.31%. The projected annual EPS is $0.25.

Fund Sentiment

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLX is 0.1155%, an increase of 79.0753%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 163,211K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,435,075 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,990,112 shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 32.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,348,668 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331,663 shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 32.62% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 5,030,000 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,568,000 shares, representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 27.06% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 4,869,075 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877,907 shares, representing a decrease of 61.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,789,122 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877,907 shares, representing a decrease of 64.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

