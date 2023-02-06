Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 2.67MM shares and 5.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.02% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $55.08. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.02% from its latest reported closing price of $69.74.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $493MM, a decrease of 0.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, an increase of 24.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ELF is 0.3188%, an increase of 7.0120%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 61,457K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,642,524 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347,976 shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,887,415 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995,545 shares, representing a decrease of 58.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,807,342 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,829 shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 39.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471,837 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471,380 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,407,360 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752,309 shares, representing a decrease of 24.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

