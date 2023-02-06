Victory Capital Management Cuts Stake in Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

Fintel reports that Victory Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.01MM shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA). This represents 0.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 3, 2022 they reported 3.42MM shares and 3.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.49% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avaya Holdings is $0.65. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 61.49% from its latest reported closing price of $0.40.

The projected annual revenue for Avaya Holdings is $2,550MM, a decrease of 7.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avaya Holdings. This is a decrease of 110 owner(s) or 24.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVYA is 0.0352%, a decrease of 34.8812%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.04% to 67,632K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,363,700 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,752,700 shares, representing a decrease of 100.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 63.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,363,700 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,369,041 shares, representing a decrease of 148.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 69.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,149,739 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367,685 shares, representing an increase of 88.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 527.28% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 2,819,322 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594,322 shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 31.99% over the last quarter.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management holds 2,000,000 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

Avaya Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp.. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Tha Company's cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, it is committed to help grow its customer's business by delivering Experiences that Matter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.