Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) closed at $15.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment management firm had gained 4.91% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VCTR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2019. On that day, VCTR is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 97.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.80 million, up 103.37% from the year-ago period.

VCTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $619.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.27% and +49.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VCTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% lower within the past month. VCTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, VCTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.48.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

