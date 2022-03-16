Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.95, changing hands as high as $34.07 per share. Victory Capital Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCTR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.72 per share, with $43.0929 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.07.

