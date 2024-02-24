Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 45.10

The average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) has been revised to 45.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of 40.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.68% from the latest reported closing price of 38.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.34%, a decrease of 31.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.90% to 51,689K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 11,611K shares representing 18.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,259K shares, representing a decrease of 57.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,014K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 1,348K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing a decrease of 148.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 30.80% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,323K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,214K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

