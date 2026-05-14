Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Price Target Increased by 14.63% to 85.94

The average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) has been revised to $85.94 / share. This is an increase of 14.63% from the prior estimate of $74.97 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $96.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.22% from the latest reported closing price of $87.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an decrease of 217 owner(s) or 40.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.34%, an increase of 52.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.69% to 53,436K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 4,095K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,055K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bahl & Gaynor holds 2,704K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares , representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 35.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,418K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768K shares , representing a decrease of 55.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,245K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

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