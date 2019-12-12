Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) closed at $21.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment management firm had gained 18.2% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VCTR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VCTR is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 139.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $215.98 million, up 125.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $608.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.32% and +47.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VCTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VCTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VCTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.83, which means VCTR is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, VCTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

