Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) closed at $14.55, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment management firm had lost 14.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VCTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 95.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.78 million, up 103.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $621.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.66% and +50.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VCTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VCTR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VCTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.3, which means VCTR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.