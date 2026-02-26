Victory Capital Holdings Stock Falls 8% Over Proposal To Acquire Janus Henderson

(RTTNews) - Stock of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) is falling about 8 percent on Thursday morning trading over a proposal to the Special Committee of Janus Henderson Group plc's Board to acquire the company on compelling terms that provide meaningfully higher value than the transaction currently contemplated with Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliated funds.

The company's stock is currently trading at $70.67, down 8.81 percent or $6.81, over the previous close of $77.27 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $47.00 and $77.78 in the past one year.

Under the terms of proposal, Janus Henderson shareholders would receive total consideration of $57.04 per share, consisting of $30.00 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.350 shares of Victory Capital common stock

