Victory Capital Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.12, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.21, the current average has increased by 5.57%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Victory Capital Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $61.00 $55.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $59.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $58.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $49.00 $45.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $55.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $59.00 $53.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $40.00 $39.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $59.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Victory Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Victory Capital Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victory Capital Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Victory Capital Holdings Better

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Victory Capital Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Victory Capital Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 33.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VCTR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VCTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.