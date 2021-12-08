Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.17

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 27th of December to US$0.17. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Victory Capital Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Victory Capital Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:VCTR Historic Dividend December 8th 2021

Victory Capital Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 84% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Victory Capital Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 54% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Victory Capital Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Victory Capital Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

