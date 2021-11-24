Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.17

The board of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 27th of December to US$0.17. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Victory Capital Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Victory Capital Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Victory Capital Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:VCTR Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2019 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 84% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Victory Capital Holdings has grown earnings per share at 54% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Victory Capital Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Victory Capital Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

