Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VCTR) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VCTR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Victory Capital Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:VCTR Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Victory Capital Holdings' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Victory Capital Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 63% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 478% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.6% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Victory Capital Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Victory Capital Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Victory Capital Holdings that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Victory Capital Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

