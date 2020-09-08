Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VCTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.89, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCTR was $17.89, representing a -27.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.83 and a 75.74% increase over the 52 week low of $10.18.

VCTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). VCTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports VCTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.71%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

