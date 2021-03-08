Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VCTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCTR was $24.54, representing a -5.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.04 and a 141.06% increase over the 52 week low of $10.18.

VCTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). VCTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports VCTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.42%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

