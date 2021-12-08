Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VCTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.19, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCTR was $35.19, representing a -18.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.09 and a 124.28% increase over the 52 week low of $15.69.

VCTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). VCTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports VCTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.46%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vctr Dividend History page.

