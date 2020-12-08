Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VCTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.12, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VCTR was $22.12, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.83 and a 117.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.18.

VCTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). VCTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports VCTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 44.09%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VCTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

