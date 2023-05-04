Victory Capital Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VCTR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.73, changing hands as low as $27.73 per share. Victory Capital Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCTR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.22 per share, with $34.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.48.

