Victory Capital August AUM Improves on Higher Equity Assets

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR has announced assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $136.8 billion for August 2020. It reflects a 3.2% rise from $132.5 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2020.

At August-end, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 2.8% from July-end to $23.6 billion. U.S. Small Cap Equity and Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM of $15.2 billion and $12.2 billion increased 7.8% and 4.3%, respectively. Further, U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 5.1% from July to $13.8 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $31.9 billion in Solutions, up 4.7% from $29.3 billion reported in July. Other assets increased 9.6% to $229 million on a sequential basis. Also, Fixed Income assets were $36.1 billion, down slightly from the prior month.

Sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry, and effectiveness of the distribution platform might keep supporting its performance.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced AUM for August 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $643 billion increased 3.2% from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows primarily drove this rise.

Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $1.44 trillion for August 2020. Results display a 0.7% increase from the $1.43 trillion recorded as of Jul 31, 2020.

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary August-end AUM of $1,245.8 billion, which represents a 4.2% increase from the previous month.

